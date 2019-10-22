Nigeria: Relief As Court Varies Sowore's Bail Conditions

22 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has varied the bail conditions granted the convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and his co-accused, Mr. Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu granted the order in a ruling on the application for bail variation by the duo charged with treasonable felony, among others.

She waived the earlier requirement that Sowore should deposit N50million as security and reduced the amount attached to Bakare's bail.

The court had on October 4 this year granted them bail on certain conditions, which they considered stringent and which they could not meet, prompting them to apply to the court for variation.

Justice Ojukwu, however, refused to vary all other bail conditions.

She said the decision to restrain the defendants from participating in rallies was in order in view of the nature of the case.

She adjourned till November 6 and 7 for the commencement of trial.

The judge had in a ruling on October 4 granted Sowore bail in the sum of N100million and two sureties in the same amount, and barred him from travelling out of Abuja.

She ordered one of Sowore's surety to deposit N50million in the account of the court as security.

She granted Bakare bail in the sum of N50million with a surety in the same amount and barred him from travelling out of his base in Osogbo, except while coming for the trial in Abuja.

The judge added that the sureties, who must be resident in Abuja, must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and should deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

She added that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

