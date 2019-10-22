South Africa: Meet Your Everyday Eco-Heroes Who Walk Their Talk

analysis

Who are the people who organise beach clean-ups and marches on Parliament and what have they given up for the environment? Go behind the green scenes with some South African eco-activists.

The shoppers didn't really know what hit them. One minute they were happily trundling their food-laden trollies out of Woolies and the next they were caught up in a Trash Mob event.

It was a typical Saturday morning at Constantia Village in Cape Town until the small group of Trash Mob volunteers started cajoling shoppers into stripping the plastic from their food.

This was the first trash mob event organised by the fledgling eco-activism organisation Warrior Youth, founded by Capetonian Matthew Furlonger and his partner Jess Sjouerman.

Stripped "naked", the plastic-free food was then put into paper bags supplied by the charming mobbers. At the end of the two-hour protest Woolies was presented with a trolley-full of plastic. The video of the event at Constantia Village in July has been viewed 39,000 times and continues to spread through social media.

Eco-activism appears in many different forms, from trashing plastic in public to marching on Parliament to demand climate action. And then there are the less public activists, the ones...