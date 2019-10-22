Namibia: Malagasy Artist's Work Showcased At KCAC

The John Muafangejo Arts Centre (JMAC) is hosting an exhibition by Malagasy artist Razanfindrakoto Holiarisoa. The visual arts installation will be on display this week at the Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC).

The theme represented in the canvas drawings is Namibia's natural beauty, which is illustrated in different perspectives by Holiarisoa.

Namibia is the 15th country she has travelled to, and this is her first stay in another African country.

The month-long trip allowed her to document various cultural aspects of what makes Namibia tick, the people and the natural surroundings, which can now be found in Holiarisoa's work.

The installation consists of 14 drawings in the main building of KCAC.

The work covers the surrounding areas of Windhoek, the city itself with its many faces and the flora.

"In one of my drawings, I visited Havana informal area and spoke to some people of the area. The most pressing concern they told me was their need for closer water points, so that walking is not a big hassle."

This is depicted in a drawing of a water deity bringing water to the area, with informal houses set in the foreground as the recipients.

She said she opted to visit Namibia due to her curiousity about the country.

"I found out that Madagascar and Namibia don't really have any direct relations," Holiarisoa said.

"And I wanted to establish some type of connection to Namibia. So, I organised my exploration through backing from South Africa, with JMAC as my base of operation."

On her background in art, Holiarisoa shared a brief view on Malagasy art.

"Back in Madagascar, we don't have formal education in arts. The support you can rely on in Namibia is great," she said. "The discussions I've had with other artists and art students in Namibia helped me a lot."

The Namibian chapter of her tour is part of a bigger project, 'Imaginarium'. She is due to embark on her next adventure to Kenya soon.