South Africa: Treasury Confirms Mini Budget Date

22 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will table the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament 30 October 2019, said the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry confirmed the availability and attendance of all principals for the tabling of the MTBPS -- also known as the mini budget -- next Wednesday.

"The MTBPS plays a critical role in the overall budget process because it sets out the policy framework for the upcoming budget and provides the country and its elected representatives an update on National Treasury's assessment of the current economic climate and outlook," said the ministry in a statement.

The upcoming MTBPS will describe the policy framework for the 2020 Budget and indicate any adjustments that may be recommended to Parliament in respect of the current year's expenditure plans.

As a statement of government policy, the ministry said, the MTBPS will also assess and explain the trade-offs and choices that must be made in order to ensure stable, balanced and sustainable economic growth.

Last month, Treasury announced the shift of the MTBPS, a week later than had been planned.

"The shift in the date from the usual week of 23 October 2019 has been necessitated by international commitments of both the Minister of Finance and President Cyril Ramaphosa," Treasury said at the time.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.