South Africa: Meyersdal 'Hit' - Dad of 'Gentle Giant' Bodybuilder Counted 11 Bullet Holes

Johan Reed, 34, who died in an apparent hit while sitting in his car outside the Virgin Active in Meyersdal on Monday, had as many as 11 bullet holes in his body, his father said.

The father, also Johan, was on the murder scene where he identified the body of his son, who was still lying crouched in his car.

Reed, a well-known bodybuilder in the Alberton area, was a regular visitor to the gym.

Police have since launched a manhunt for two suspects, News24 reported earlier.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. The suspect then got into a white VW Golf GTI which sped off.

"A case of murder will be investigated while the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to call, or visit Brackendowns SAPS, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111," Peters said.

Reed's stepmother, Karen Reed, told News24 that the family was still reeling since the incident.

"We still don't know what exactly happened. We suspect that it was a hit. Someone wanted to take him out."

She said she was told that her stepson had been involved in a violent altercation at the annual Lusito Land Festival in April.

Johan Reed, who was shot on Monday evening. (PHOTO: Supplied by Reed family)

'We are coming for you'

"In the process, he hit a woman by accident, which caused a huge ruckus. He was told: 'We are coming for you'.

"But we can't say for certain whether those people were involved or not."

She described her stepson as a "gym fanatic" who was energetic and full of life.

"He was a gentle giant who was loved by many. He had many friends. He had a great spirit."

"His father is not handling his death well at all. He is extremely sad. He was on the scene [on Monday] where the police allowed him to see his son, which was not a good sight at all. He said he could count 11 bullet holes.

"He told me: 'Hulle het my kind verniel' (They severely damaged my child)."

Reed was in a relationship and was the father of a five-year-old boy.

He is survived by his parents and three brothers.

Source: News24