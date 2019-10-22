Kenya: Size 8 Makes the Big Announcement Which All Her Fans Have Been Waiting for

Kenyan gospel songstress Size 8 (real name Linet Munyali Muraya) has finally confirmed that she is indeed expecting another baby.

The songwriter, who is married to Samwel Muraya better known as DJ Mo, has also revealed that she has been through a lot of complications.

"... God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not loose this pregnancy!!!! Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength!!!... ", Size 8 wrote on Instagram.

And to God be the glory!!!!! This far I can testify of His grace ,His faithfulness, His mercy and love for me and my unborn baby... ... . though we ve walked thru the valley of the shadow of death God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not loose this pregnancy!!!! Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength!!! To all believing God for a child please dont give up no matter what medical reports say. HE WHO HAS KEPT ME AND MY BABY THIS FAR IS FAITHFUL even in the darkest hour keep the faith!!!!!!!! Close family and friends know the complications that I've gone thru while carrying this baby yani this is a miracle!!!! Tears of thanks giving run down my chics as I post this knowing that only God has made it possible... ... ... .. BEHOLD SEE THE MIGHTY HAND OF YAWEH!!!!!!!!!!!... ... ... ... ... ... ..#themurayas Dressed by @africanfabricanddesignske Location @swisslenana Pic by @infinity_clix Make up by @crownedbymakeup

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also posted a photo of herself tenderly holding her baby bump while dressed in a flowing red evening dress.

To this, her hubby DJ Mo responded by saying: "Congrats babe, Glory to God, shukuru mzee kazi amefanya sio jokes... "

Just two months ago, Size 8 refused to confirm speculations from Kenyans that she was expectant, despite flaunting her baby bump.

In December 2018, Size 8 revealed through an emotional post that she miscarried her second pregnancy and thanked her friends and family for supporting her.

The celebrity couple, an inspiration to many Kenyans, has been married for six years and had their first child, Ladasha Belle Wambui, in November 2015.

Netizens, including several celebs, reacted to Size 8's big announcement with sweet congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations mama wambo," @dkkwenyebeat wrote.

"Congratulations," @joyceomondi commented.

"Wow, congratulations, God's speed!" @officialjanetmbugua said.

"Congratulations," @willisraburu posted.