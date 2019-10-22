Kenya: Size 8 Makes the Big Announcement Which All Her Fans Have Been Waiting for

22 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mercy Wahito

Kenyan gospel songstress Size 8 (real name Linet Munyali Muraya) has finally confirmed that she is indeed expecting another baby.

The songwriter, who is married to Samwel Muraya better known as DJ Mo, has also revealed that she has been through a lot of complications.

"... God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not loose this pregnancy!!!! Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength!!!... ", Size 8 wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of herself tenderly holding her baby bump while dressed in a flowing red evening dress.

To this, her hubby DJ Mo responded by saying: "Congrats babe, Glory to God, shukuru mzee kazi amefanya sio jokes... "

Just two months ago, Size 8 refused to confirm speculations from Kenyans that she was expectant, despite flaunting her baby bump.

In December 2018, Size 8 revealed through an emotional post that she miscarried her second pregnancy and thanked her friends and family for supporting her.

The celebrity couple, an inspiration to many Kenyans, has been married for six years and had their first child, Ladasha Belle Wambui, in November 2015.

Netizens, including several celebs, reacted to Size 8's big announcement with sweet congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations mama wambo," @dkkwenyebeat wrote.

"Congratulations," @joyceomondi commented.

"Wow, congratulations, God's speed!" @officialjanetmbugua said.

"Congratulations," @willisraburu posted.

