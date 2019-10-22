Kenya: I'm Very Much Single, Omondi, Jowie and Itumbi Are Just 'Friends' - Maribe

22 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rajab Zawadi

Former TV presenter, Jacque Maribe, is still single, just so you know.

Maribe has made her stand clear following days of speculation on social media after she recently confirmed that popular comedian Eric Omondi is the father of her 4-four-year old son Zahari.

The former Citizen TV news anchor set the internet on fire with the post on Instagram which captured the couple together with their son on his graduation day.

"Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!!," she captioned the photo.

Eric also posted the same photo on his Instagram page with the simple caption "Family."

The couple's posts left many of their fans wondering who between murder suspect Jowie (currently in remand), blogger Dennis Itumbi or Omondi the TV journalist is going out with.

Commenting on the photo, one particular bewildered fan Danny Dunhillison challenged Maribe to make her stand clear on who between the three men she is dating.

FRIENDS

"... Mara sijui Jowie, mara Itumbi, sahii ni joker anaitwa Eric. I mean where does she lie? Tangaza standing madam!" Danny posted.

In response, Maribe wrote: "@Dannydunhillison nilitangaza hukuona. Niko single AF. Those are my friends."

Maribe and Omondi dated back in 2014 in a short-lived relationship.

She would later flaunt her baby bump but remained coy on the father of her child.

Years later, she started seeing Jowie but she has seemingly dumped following his incarceration after being charged in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe, who also spent some time behind bars over the same case, has lately been 'tight' with Itumbi, who has even been attending some of the court proceedings.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.