Ethiopia Provides Support to South Sudan's Army

In an attempt to support the implementation of the South Sudanese peace agreement, Ethiopia is providing material support to South Sudan's National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA) said this week.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said that the support includes tents, military backpacks, training jumpsuits, sleeping bags, shoes and bed sheets.

The first round of transporting the materials was conducted on October 15, 2019, withthe delivery of the remaining materials to be completed within a few days.

Present during the hand-over of the materials were Gabriel Changson, Deputy Chair of the NPTC, and Majier Deng Kur (Maj. Gen.), representing NPTC's Security apparatus.

Upon receiving the material assistance, Changson and Deng Kur gave recognition to the crucial role Ethiopia has been playing in the South Sudanese peace agreement, as well as in its implementation process. Furthermore, they have expressed their gratitude to the Government and peoples' of Ethiopia for the material assistance and training processes.

Hailing Ethiopia's diplomatic and political support to South Sudan, Changsongaveh is assurances on the effective use of the materials, for the purpose of a unified army training.

Head of Mission at the Ethiopian Embassy to Juba, TeferiTadesse (Amb.), in his part, has also lauded the significant role Ethiopia has been playing in South Sudan's peace process, both bilaterally and in its capacity as Chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

According to Teferi, the stated material support provided to the unified army training, is a manifestation of Ethiopia's commitment to South Sudan's peace implementation.

Ethiopia's material supplies came a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's(PhD) visitedthe neighboring country.He was joined by his fellow IGAD leaders,Yuweri Museveni of Uganda andMustafa Madubkin of Egypt,who attended the negotiations between the new Sudanese government and armed groups in Juba, South Sudan.

The event was heralded as a demonstration of the will for peace and reconciliation.

During the occasion, PM Abiy, with a view to reconciling the Sudanese government and the Sudanese armed groups, called on all stakeholders in Sudan to reach a consensus and redirect their focus to building an inclusive and prosperous country.

It is to be recalled that, following the Ethiopian/African Union (AU) - led mediation efforts, Sudan's military leaders and the opposition alliance signed an agreement last August to share power until fair elections are held.

The historic deal was signed by Mohamed HamdanDaglo, deputy chief of the military council, and opposition leader, Ahmed al-Rabie, in Khartoum, Sudan.The signing ceremony was witnessed by PM Abiy, SalvaKiir, President of South Sudan and other Heads of States from neighboring countries.