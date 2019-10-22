Nigeria: EFCC Shows Stakeholders Assets Forfeited By Diezani, Ogiri in Port Harcourt

22 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has taken anti-corruption stakeholders around some forfeited properties belonging to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke and former Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Director, Finance and Administration, Henry Ogiri in Port Harcourt.

Head, Assets Forfeiture, EFCC Port Harcourt Zone, Oseni Kazeem, tour guide on the occasion, took the anti-corruption advocacy stakeholders to an expansive 16 Terrace Duplexes property belonging to former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke at 16 Omarelu St, New GRA, Port Harcourt.

At 29, New Haven Street, also in New GRA, Port Harcourt, they also inspected a 16-room mansion of detached story buildings forfeited by former Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Director, Finance and Administration, Henry Ogiri.

The tour of both properties was part of activities over a two-day Expert Training and Advocacy on Tracing and Recovery of Illicit Funds and Assets, an initiative of the Human Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) which targeted media and civil society stakeholders passionate about fighting corruption and money laundering.

