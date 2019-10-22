South Africa: Proudfoot - Boks Will Contemplate 6/2 Bench Split Again

Cape Town — Springbok assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot says that a 6/2 bench split is possible for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Yokohama.

The Boks employed that strategy in last weekend's 26-3 quarter-final win over Japan, while they did the same in their 49-3 pool stage win over Italy.

South Africa's power off the bench has been one of their major strengths at the tournament so far, particularly among the forwards, where Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Francois Louw were the replacements against Japan.

"We look at specific roles for the replacements, and that has become a really important aspect of modern-day rugby. We will look at the challenge that Wales pose in the pack," Proudfoot told media on Tuesday.

"There have been various reasons for choosing the 6/2 split in previous matches - different reasons for different opposition.

"But we will have a look at that before we pick our side. We will look at what injuries we have... how the guys are holding up physically. Then we will make the call accordingly."

Proudfoot added that the Boks were mindful of how strong this Welsh side is, especially up front.

"We handle every pack with the utmost respect. They are ranked third in the world, and Six Nations champions. They're a fantastic defensive outfit, so they are a very formidable pack," he said.

"They have one of the most experienced Test captains around - he's been there a long time.

"That pack has been the heartbeat of the British and Irish Lions pack that's been to New Zealand.

"So, to go there and win a test match, you've got to be a formidable side. We look at what the opposition has and we work from there.

"We had a good session this morning with the pack of forwards and are looking forward to the challenge."

Kick-off on Sunday is at 11:00 (SA time).

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24