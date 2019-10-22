East Africa: South Sudan Pays $3m Arrears Owed to EAC Bloc

19 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

South Sudan has reportedly paid $3 million of the $27 million it owes the East African Community Secretariat in annual membership fee arrears.

In an exclusive interview with The EastAfrican on Thursday, Mou Mou Athian, the under-secretary for EAC in South Sudan's Ministry of Trade and Industry confirmed that the payment had been made.

Mr Athian said that the payment was made by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and that it was received by the EAC Secretariat while he was still in Arusha. He said that the EAC Secretary-General Libérat Mfumukeko personally confirmed that the money had been received.

Payment plan

Mr Athian however did not say when the balance of arrears will be paid.

The Secretariat had threatened to kick South Sudan out of the regional bloc over failure to pay its annual contributions.

Earlier this month, the EAC Council of Ministers approved a resolution to sanction and append South Sudan from the regional bloc if it failed to meet its annual obligations.

The Secretariat had given Juba a grace period of 18 months to pay but the country failed to meet the deadline.

"A debt of $24 million still remains but a schedule on how the payment will be made has been drawn. I don't have the details at the moment but the Finance Ministry's planning department should know," said Mr Athian.

South Sudan owes cash to regional, international and global bodies it belongs to, including the African Union.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Debt
Business
East Africa
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.