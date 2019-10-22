Nigeria: Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture of 23 Assets Linked to Maina

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 properties that were allegedly traced to former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, made the order following an ex-parte motion that was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo directed the anti-graft agency to publish the order in a national daily to enable anyone that is interested in any of the temporarily seized assets to show cause why it should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

EFCC had told the court that the assets it listed in a schedule is attached to the ex-parte motion, were acquired from proceeds of crime.

It told the court that Maina massively looted funds meant for Federal Civil Service Pensioners through "a fraudulent nationwide numeric enrolment exercise of pensioners" which he spearheaded.

The Commission alleged that it uncovered the fraud which was perpetrated with names of fake pensioners, at the end of an investigation it conducted in 2010.

More details soon.

