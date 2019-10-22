East Africa: Let Egypt Be Fair Over Nile

22 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The importance of the River Nile to Egypt's survival cannot be gainsaid.

Unfortunately for the giant north African state, the river originates from and stretches across several other sovereign jurisdictions, which renders it untenable for Cairo to dictate its use. About 160 million people rely on the Nile waters.

Egypt is at the tail end of the veritable chain and has every reason to be concerned about the use of the Nile by the upstream states.

Any undue interference could spell doom to it. It was against such background that, in 2015, it signed a new "Nile agreement" with Ethiopia, essentially overriding the 1929 Anglo-Egyptian treaty that gave the latter disproportionate control.

The 1929 deal granted Egypt at least 48 billion and Sudan four billion of the Nile's estimated 84 billion cubic metres a year.

Egypt was also given powers to approve any construction projects on the Nile and tributaries, to reduce diversion or wastage and ensure the waters reached the country.

ETHIOPIA'S DAM

The deal was enhanced in 1959 between Egypt and Sudan, raising the former's annual allocation to 55.5 billion cubic metres and Sudan's to 18.5 billion but making no proviso for the needs of the upstream states.

With the other riparian states attaining their independence, the seemingly flawed agreement was bound to be challenged.

The greatest bone of contention now is Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile.

Though Addis Ababa argues the dam will not block water from reaching Egypt, Cairo has campaigned against what it terms a project that interferes with the river.

But the dam is a reality that Egypt has to accept. In the final analysis, negotiation would be the best way out, to ensure, at the very least, equitable distribution of its waters, with mutual respect for the sovereignty of all the stakeholder states.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Egypt
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Environment
Energy
Construction
North Africa
Oceans
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.