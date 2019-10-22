Liberia: Mrs. Melvana A. Mensah Karpeh Dies

22 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

-- Long-time interior decorator

The death is announced of Mrs. Melvana Ayabavie Mensah Karpeh, which sad event occurred in peaceful, loving and joyous repose on Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 at her home on S.D. Cooper Road, Paynesville.

She was in her 92nd year.

She was born on June 28, 1928 in Monrovia unto the union of Mr. Daniel S.B. Mensah and his wife, Mrs. Irene Elizabeth Pratt Mensah, the second of six children.

Melvana was educated at the Episcopal-run (all girls) Bromley Mission, Clay Ashland; the Baptist-run Suehn Industrial Academy; and at the Roman Catholic-run St. Theresa's Convent, Monrovia, where she graduated from high school in 1948.

She became an interior decorator, and worked in this profession at the Executive Mansion, Monrovia for 27 years before her retirement.

Melvana was thrice married -- first to Mr. William Othello DeShield, Mr. Fred David and Dr. Martin Karpeh, all of who predeceased her. The family is praising and thanking God for what they called: "her lovely, well lived life, and dignified and peaceful home-going."

She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Irene Mensah Browne, two brothers, S.B. and Raynold Mensah, two children, Dolores Mensah and Albert DeShield; several grand and great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Two of her brothers, Samuel Butler and Beauford Mensah, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

