Liberia: LACC Highlights Role of Religious Community in Fight Against Corruption

22 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in collaboration with the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) on Thursday October 17, 2019 ended a two-day workshop on the role of the religious community's fight against corruption in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

Speaking during the workshop, Aba Hamilton-Dolo, Commissioner for Education and Prevention at the LACC, charged the religious community to sharpen society's minds, through their preaching in churches and mosques, regarding the effect and harm that corruption brings in a country.

She urged the Council to keep up the collaboration with the LACC to carry out the corruption fight and start awareness in communities, churches, homes and schools. "Let us all stand up to inequality, change of mindset toward corruption and lift Liberia high."

At the program, the Secretary General for the Inter- Religious Council, Mrs. Rebecca A. Tarpeh-Major said, the importance of the gathering was to see how the religious community and institutions can contribute to the fight against corruption, which is a serious national concern. According to her, Public Financial Management should be of interest to communities as the consciousness of society and the organization is in support of efforts to enhance the PFM.

In addition, she said all Liberians can give support to this process by being watchdogs and see that compliance of it is fully adhered to. "The anti-graft institutions should adequately monitor the PFM and most importantly the religious institutions themselves should be of good examples of financial transparency as well."

On behalf on the Muslim Community, Imam David Kiazolu said, the workshop opened their eyes to the level of corruption and encouraged the Commission to carry the workshop to all counties, women organizations and do mass awareness to destroy the high increase of corruption in our country.

Mother Christine Dolo, speaking on behalf of the Christian community, said things learned from the workshop should help make the difference as religious people. She stressed that participants should not only be hearers, but put into practice what is preached. "Stand up and hold on to the core values as Christians and work with the LACC in the fight against corruption," she said.

The workshop was sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Corruption
West Africa
Liberia
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Dozens of African Leaders Head to Russia for Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.