Liberia: 'Let's Stop the Blame Game and Do the People's Work'

Mayor Koijee advises colleagues

Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee has called on government officials to forgo with immediate effect, shifting of blames on former Unity Party-led government for the country's present economic woes, and focus on resolving the issues at hand to improve the lives of the people and the country infrastructures.

Mayor Koijee, who is currently in the United States of America to hold talks with the City Council of Washington D.C, and its Mayor Muriel Bowser, is the first known high-ranking official of the Weah administration to speak out against the constant habit of his colleagues, who finds pleasure in blaming former government officials for every trouble the CDC-government encounters, instead of finding solutions to them.

Major Koijee in a press statement, said present government officials should stop shifting the blame on the past government, and work harder to achieve the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"We did not come to the government to shift blame on other people. We came to the government on the slogan of change. The past government has served and gone; whether they created the messy state of our country's economy or not, it is time we rise to the occasion to work in the interest of the people, who give us the popular mandate to serve. It is time that government officials regain the trust and confidence of their communities by sharing with them, engaging them with sincerity and explaining the actual realities on the ground," Mayor Koijee said in the statement.

In another development, Koijee has reaffirmed his support for the establishment of the war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

He said the establishment of the war and economics court will "ensure the prosecution of those accused of perpetrating atrocities" during the 14-year civil war (1989-2003) to ensure lasting peace and social healing.

"As a strong advocate of the war crimes court, especially during my days in the youth and student communities, I will continue to advocate for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court. We must seek to end the scourge of impunity in Liberia by using the law, and holding people accountable for their wrongdoings," Mayor Koijee's press statement said.

He however warned against continued protests in the country, something he said taints the image of the country negatively and discourages investors.

"We understand that things are difficult as a result of the economic situation in our country, but we cannot use the situation to score political points by continuously staging protests at the detriment of the people we claim to love," he said.

According to Mayor Koijee, every Liberian, regardless of political affiliation, needs to play a patriotic role by joining hands with the government to address the current economic situation in the best interest of the citizenry.

"Young people of Liberia, we have an opportunity today under this President that we might not have years to come; we have an opportunity to serve in government, and make the necessary changes Liberia and Liberians deserve," he added.