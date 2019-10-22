Liberia: 'Prez. Weah Never Met With Senate Secretary Singbeh'

-Weah's office clarifies

The office of President George Weah and lawyer of embattled Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, have different explanations as to whether there was a secret meeting held between the President and Singbeh that was responsible for Singbeh not attending his court's scheduled hearing at the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice.

The simple assault charge was brought by Hans Armstrong, a British national that sought to convict Singbeh of over allege US$5 million corruption claims.

Hans is also the Attorney-In-Fact of two Czech brothers Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, who hold 70 percent share in MHM Eko-Liberia Inc. a Czech Republic rock crushing company, in Seeke-Ta, Weala Township, Margibi County, which Singbeh's holds a 30 percent share.

It started when Singbeh's lead lawyer, Cllr. Joseph Gibson, appeared before the court recently, and said that Singbeh informed him that he would not appear for his simple assault charge against him, because he was in a meeting with President Weah.

"I was in the Civil Law Court, another court when I was informed by Singbeh about his meeting with the President and so I have to abandon that case to come in here and have the court informed immediately, therefore, I asked that you postponed the case because of the president call," Cllr. Gibson told the court.

However, Smith Toby, deputy press secretary in the office of President Weah says there was no secret meeting held between the president and the senate secretary Singbeh, which prevented Singbeh from attending his scheduled court hearing.

Toby when he spoke with the Daily Observer via mobile phone on Monday, October 21, 2019 described the statement as "untruth."

"Maybe Singbeh thinks he is like other people, who continue to use the President name to accomplish their agenda," Toby said.

Toby said at no time did President Weah have ever made a phone call to Singbeh for a meeting, particular in the midst of a court matter.

"This is untruth and not to our knowledge for Singbeh and President Weah to meet during a court hearing," Toby said.

Toby did not mention any step that would be taking against Singbeh.

Before that the prosecution asked for the denial of Singbeh's justification of his absence from the hearing of the case. "It is impropriate for defendant Singbeh to stay away and says that he having meeting with President Weah," Cllr. Momolu Kandakai contended.

Nanbolor Singbeh, Secretary of the Senate

Cllr. Kandakai also said he believes that defendant Singbeh continued to ignore and disrespect the court by refusing to be absent from the hearing, "defendant Singbeh is again absent without any genuine excuse either by communication, but you can use your discretion in determining the consequences of Singbeh's absent."

Despite Cllr. Kandakai's contention, Magistrate Ernest Bana said Singbeh did not submit any written communication about his absence from the hearing due to his planned meeting with President Weah, therefore, "Singbeh's lawyer argument is granted and the matter is rescheduled."

The contradiction is deepening confusion over Singbeh's interaction with key public officials like President Pro-Tempore, Senator Abert T. Chie and President Weah.

Recently, Senator Chie disallowed court Sheriff and officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) from arresting the Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh, who was ordered arrested by Magistrate Victoria Worlobah Duncan of the Kakata, Margibi County Magisterial Court.

Magistrate Duncan was presiding over the Kakata Magisterial Court, where Singbeh and several others of the senior management team of a Czech-owned company, MHM Eko-Liberia Incorporated, are accused of illegal sale of heavy duty earth-moving equipment (caterpillars) and heavy duty trucks worth about US$650,000.

The trucks and equipment under litigation were purchased and shipped by the 70 percent majority shareholders, Czech brothers Martin and Pavel Miloschewsky, but with an agreement of reimbursement when the company produced and sold crushed rocks, the court's record claims.

The simple assault case resulted when the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 arrested Jan Holasek, a Czech Republic national and close confidant to Senate Secretary Nangborlor F. Singbeh.

Holasek, who worked with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2013 up to and including 2017, has been accused of being in possession of a fake power-of-attorney that Singbeh and his former managing director, Karel Sochor, also a Czech national, issued to him to withdraw US$317,500 dating back to October 21, 2013 from the Ecobank-Liberia account of MHM Eko-Liberia, the police charge sheet claims.

Singbeh has repeatedly denied the allegation. But the police charge sheet, which contains statements believed to have been made by Holasek and some senior employees of MHM Eko-Liberia, allegedly implicates him with the unilateral sale of some of the equipment.

It was during the investigation of Holasek by police at the Salem Police Depot, in Sinkor, Monrovia, in the presence of on-lookers including officers of the LNP, when Armstrong claims that Singbeh he was punched him in the chest, leaving to simple assault charge against Singbeh.