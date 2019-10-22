South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends PIC Commission of Inquiry

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline of the submission of the final report of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding Public Investment Corporation from 31 October to 15 December 2019.

The extension is upon the request of the Commissioner of the inquiry, Honourable Mr Justice Lex Mpati.

The Commission was appointed by President Ramaphosa on 17 October 2017, to look into allegations of impropriety regarding the Public Investment Cooperation.

Issued by: The Presidency