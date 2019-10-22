South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Appoints Harry Malila As Western Cape Director General

press release

Today, Premier Alan Winde announced Harry Malila as Director General of the Western Cape Government. The Director General holds the most senior position in the administration, and is overall in charge of its operations, and for implementing the vision of the Premier and Cabinet.

Mr Malila has been acting in the role since May this year, and following a rigorous appointment process, has proved to be the top candidate for the job.

Premier Winde said: "The Office of the Director General is an extremely important one in government, as it is tasked with the delivery of our key priorities. In the Western Cape, we have committed to focusing on improving safety, creating an enabling economic environment for the creation of jobs, improving transport and mobility, improved service delivery in our core mandates of education and health, and embedding innovation and culture change."

He added: "Mr Malila comes to us with a wealth of experience. He holds a Master's Degree from the University of Stellenbosch, and he has 15 years' experience in senior roles within the Provincial Treasury. His years in the Treasury mean he has an excellent understanding of the budgetary process and planning, and a firm grasp of the institutional mechanisms required for service delivery excellence. This experience, coupled with his vision for government that has a real and tangible impact on people's lives, make him ideally suited to this post."

Mr Malila said: "As the newly appointed DG, I want to build on the foundation of being a capable and functional state laid by this province over the past decade. Above this, I want to work towards a provincial administration that is people-centred and accessible to communities. Together with the top management team, I want to build public trust and create an environment of high standards of professional ethics."

He said he would be focusing his attention on rendering services impartially and fairly, ensuring that resources are efficiently and economically utilized, and on ensuring that the public service is accountable and transparent.

Premier Winde said: "We wish Mr Malila well in this position and I look forward to working closely with him as we work to fulfill the commitments we have made to the people of this province."

