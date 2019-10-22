Sudan: Conference on Democracy starts sessions

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A conference on Democracy in Sudan which is organized by t he Center for Democratic Studies and Research started sessions, Tuesday, at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The four-day conference scheduled to continue until, Oct.24, will review a number of scientific papers.

The inaugural session attended by the Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Dr. Siddig Taworand the Mini ster of Higher Education with the participation of more than 46 concerned experts.

