Nigeria: Abacha Loot - Groups to Monitor Disbursement of $322.5m

Bauchi — The African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) in partnership with Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) will monitor the disbursement of the $322.5 million allegedly looted during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

The looted fund was repatriated to the country by the Swiss government.

The federal government had recently announced that it would use the funds to support the poor through the cash transfer program of the national social safety net program.

The cash transfer program was initiated in 2016 but its disbursement commenced in August 2018 when the government paid each beneficiaries of the program N5,000 monthly.

The two NGOs have engaged 149 monitors to observe the second phase of the implementation of the program in the north eastern region.

Executive Director FAWOYDI, Hajiya Maryam Garba, who addressed journalists yesterday in Bauchi explained that their monitors would administer questionnaires to beneficiaries in four selected states, namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba.

She added that 53 monitors would reach 3, 374 beneficiaries in three selected local governments of Bogoro, Dass and Ganjuwa in Bauchi Satae.

Maryam promised that after the monitoring, the survey would be analysed and transformed into report, which will be submitted to ANEEJ for further actions.