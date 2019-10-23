Nigeria: Abacha Loot - Groups to Monitor Disbursement of $322.5m

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo).
23 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — The African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) in partnership with Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) will monitor the disbursement of the $322.5 million allegedly looted during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

The looted fund was repatriated to the country by the Swiss government.

The federal government had recently announced that it would use the funds to support the poor through the cash transfer program of the national social safety net program.

The cash transfer program was initiated in 2016 but its disbursement commenced in August 2018 when the government paid each beneficiaries of the program N5,000 monthly.

The two NGOs have engaged 149 monitors to observe the second phase of the implementation of the program in the north eastern region.

Executive Director FAWOYDI, Hajiya Maryam Garba, who addressed journalists yesterday in Bauchi explained that their monitors would administer questionnaires to beneficiaries in four selected states, namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba.

She added that 53 monitors would reach 3, 374 beneficiaries in three selected local governments of Bogoro, Dass and Ganjuwa in Bauchi Satae.

Maryam promised that after the monitoring, the survey would be analysed and transformed into report, which will be submitted to ANEEJ for further actions.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Govt to Use Recovered Stolen Funds to Uplift Poor Nigerians
Why We Are Sharing Abacha's Loot With the Poor - Nigerian Govt
Still More Abacha Millions Trickling Back From U.S.
Where Has All Nigeria's Loot Money Gone?
Malabu Oil Deal: Nigerian Govt Recovers U.S.$85 Million From UK
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.