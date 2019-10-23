Nigeria: Fisayo Soyombo - We Won't Arrest Journalist Over Report On Ikoyi Prisons - CG

Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Ja'afaru Ahmed has dismissed reports that the service planned to arrest an investigative journalist, 'Fisayo Soyombo over his report which unearthed shady practices at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in Lagos.

Service Public Relations Officer, Controller Francis Enobore who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday night in Abuja added that the CG has also set up a panel to investigate the matter with a view to ascertaining the authenticity of the report and bringing erring personnel to book.

The statement reads; "The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a publication by The Radar Online Medium containing allegations of drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, pimping and cash and carry operations in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos.

"In view of the gravity of the allegations, the Controller General, Ja'afaru Ahmed has set up a high powered panel to immediately commence full investigations into the matter in order to establish the authenticity of the report, identify and bring the culprits to book if found guilty of the allegations.

"The CG who gave the directive in his office in Abuja today stated that the Service is willing to work with the general public as well as relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to actualise the policy objectives of transforming the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) into a modern reformatory institution that operates in line with best international practices.

"He noted that investigative journalists are partners, who seek the development of the nation and called for more of such findings aimed at reforming the institution for better service delivery.

Ja'afaru stated further that the Service has no intention of arresting or harassing the journalist over his alleged findings. He, therefore, called for more constructive engagement with the media and the general public with a view to strengthening the implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019."

