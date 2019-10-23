Rwanda: Striker Sugira Suspended at APR

23 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Local football giants APR have indefinitely suspended striker Ernest Sugira for what head coach Adil Erradi describes as 'indiscipline' case.

The suspension was announced Tuesday without divulging details, but, according to reports, it was largely because of the player's comment about his performance difference at club level and with the national team.

Speaking to reporters in a post-match interview over the weekend after inspiring Amavubi to the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals, the 28-year old confessed that he likes international football more than club football, in this case at APR, and that is why he performs better with the national team.

"International football and club football are totally different, and (I think) every player has got where they are at their best. For my case, I like it more in the national team."

He added: "I know this comment may put me in trouble with my club, and it has in the past, but I really think this should be understandable."

Sugira, who scored Rwanda's both goals - home and away - that sent off Ethiopia in CHAN Qualifiers, has not made any notable impact at APR since returning from his career-threatening injury late last year.

The former AS Muhanga and AS Kigali frontman was not on APR's 18-player squad that Mococcan tactician Erradi used against Marines Tuesday afternoon as his side won 2-1 to reclaim the top spot.

