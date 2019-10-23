Rwanda: Police Officers Complete 'Maritime Operations Course'

22 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

Thirty-six Police officers, on Monday, completed a 'comprehensive maritime operations course' as Rwanda National Police (RNP) continues to build its marine unit to tighten security in the country's water bodies.

Six of the course participants were trained as trainers.

The pass-out of this intake, the second of its nature, was held on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District and presided over by the Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, who represented the RNP leadership.

The eight-week specialized course was conducted in partnership with Kenya National Police Service.

Rumanzi said that such career courses prepare law enforcement officers to readily confront complex policing and security threats.

"Marine courses were initiated and designed mainly to equip unit officers with essential skills and tactics to effectively tackle and deter crimes committed on water bodies," Rumanzi said.

During the eight weeks, participants drawn from various marine unit stations in the country covered various subjects including; maritime law enforcement, life-saving and water survival skills, seamanship skills and boat engine mechanical and maintenance, among others.

Rumanzi said that RNP considers capacity building through training as "top priority in law enforcement professionalization programs."

He urged the trained marine officers to "close gaps in maritime operations," adding that "RNP will continue to provide necessary means, ways, and resources to enhance policing skills of its officers at all levels."

Rumanzi also commended the existing partnership between Rwanda and Kenya police institutions especially in training of officers in the two countries, in various policing disciplines.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Elias Mwesigye, Marine Unit Commanding Officer (CO), said that before these courses were introduced, the unit lacked required maritime security skills.

"Maritime knowledge, skills, profession-related jargon and the morale of marine officers has increased, and this has strengthened our professional operations against crimes committed on water bodies," ACP Mwesigye said.

He identified illegal fishing, use of substandard fishing nets and boats, smuggling and drug trafficking as some of the crimes committed especially in Lake Kivu.

The CO Marine added that such training coupled with the acquisition of more and modern marine equipment will significantly facilitate in addressing these challenges.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.