Kenya: Joash Onyango Responds to Claims of Going Awol

22 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has blamed "breakdown in communication" for his alleged absence without official leave from the club over the last one week.

Onyango and club captain Kenneth Muguna were last week under fire for failing to attend the team's training after turning out for Harambee Stars in the friendly match against Mozambique 10 days ago.

"I have not left Gor as some fans have been claiming. I called the team manager to tell him why I was away but he never picked my call. I will be back for training on Wednesday but I am yet to speak to the coach or the team manager," he told Nation Sport.

CRITICISED

Onyango was castigated by fans who have been claiming that he left the team because of the financial crisis being experienced in the league. He dispelled rumours that he is on the verge of joined KCB, now coached by former Gor assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Onyango said that he respects the decision taken by coach Steve Polack to strip him of the assistant captain's role.

The Gor Mahia defender was named the 2018/2019 KPL Most Valuable Player in August after guiding the team to its 18th title.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia's opponents in the Confederation Cup play-off round DC Motema Pembe are expected in the country on Friday ahead of Sunday's first leg encounter at Kasarani.

"We are continuing with preparations and will be holding a meeting this afternoon to finalise on the logistics. All the match officials and our opponents will arrive on Friday at different times," said club CEO Lordvick Aduda.

DC Motema Pembe are currently holding a two-day camp in Kigali in readiness for the match.

