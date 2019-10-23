Botswana: Prisons X1 Register Second Victory

Gaborone — Prisons X1 registered their second victory after beating UB Kicks 1-0 in the Gaborone Region women football league played at Lekidi on Saturday.

Despite the quality and experience of UB kicks players, Warders stamped its authority in the event frustrating their opponents.

Unlike their last game against Double Actions, Prisons failed to play their 'touch and go' system, as UB Kicks guarded them well.

The game went into recess with the scoreboard reading goalless draw, but after the break, the Warders came back rejuvenated as they tried to surge forward looking for an opening goal. They were frustrated by their opponents who had now 'packed the bus' at the back.

On the 56th minute of the game, Lesage Keleboge missed a golden scoring opportunity after applying all the necessary techniques, of beating both the goalkeeper and the defence, but failed to pull the ball at the back of the net.

On the 78th minute, Prisons won a penalty and captain Nondi Mahlasela never wasted time but beat UB Kicks keeper, Peggy Molefhe to end the game with 1-0. Prisons coach Quelch Moroke said in an interview that the players did not 'come to the party' as compared to their last game against Double Action.

"I think some of them are playing with injuries and they were very cautious," he said.

UB Kicks coach, Matlhogonolo Mokgosi said, although they did not win the game, his players played very well defensively.

In other games played on Saturday, Double Action continued with their winning streak beating Township Rollers 1-0 in a game played at Lekidi.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>