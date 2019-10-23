South Africa: I Am Not Joining Any Political Party - Herman Mashaba

22 October 2019
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Outgoing City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he is not jumping ship after announcing his resignation on Monday as DA councillor and mayor.

On Tuesday, he said he would not be joining any political party.

Mashaba was reacting to speculation that he could be jumping the DA ship and begin his political life elsewhere.

"I've noted speculation about my political future. I'd like to clarify that while I respect political parties I've worked with in Johannesburg, I won't be joining any political party. My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until November 27 and then get some rest," he said.

I've noted speculation about my political future. I'd like to clarify that while I respect political parties I've worked in JHB, I won't be joining any political party. My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until 27 Nov & then get some rest.

Earlier in the day, Mashaba lashed out at the Department of Home Affairs, telling it to get its house in order regarding the documentation of foreign nationals in the country.

He has always maintained that foreigners should be properly documented. Under his tenure many raids were conducted by the City targeting illegal immigrants and illicit goods.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire.

