South Africa: 'Idols SA' Sets the Record Straight About Twin Exit Drama

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Isaacs

Cape Town — In a stunning twist, announced on Monday, both Qwabe twins left Idols SA. In the latest episode of the reality singing show - which aired on Sunday - Virginia Qwabe was eliminated after not receiving enough votes.

Then, Mzansi Magic announced that her twin sister, Viggy had decided to withdraw from the competition.

Rumours then swirled, on Twitter and Facebook, that there was more happening behind the scenes of the show, that ultimately caused the second twin's dramatic exit.

Channel24, will not be republishing what was said on social media platforms for legal reasons.

To quell the torrent of fan theories Mzansi Magic and Idols SA released a statement - via Philly Kubheka HOD PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channels - stating that there was "no bullying or any physical altercations among the contestants in the house."

There will be no contestants eliminated during the next episode of the highly popular show.

Tune in to Idols SA Sundays at 17:00 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161)

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.