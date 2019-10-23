South Africa: 'Idols SA' Sets the Record Straight About Twin Exit Drama

Cape Town — In a stunning twist, announced on Monday, both Qwabe twins left Idols SA. In the latest episode of the reality singing show - which aired on Sunday - Virginia Qwabe was eliminated after not receiving enough votes.

Then, Mzansi Magic announced that her twin sister, Viggy had decided to withdraw from the competition.

Rumours then swirled, on Twitter and Facebook, that there was more happening behind the scenes of the show, that ultimately caused the second twin's dramatic exit.

Channel24, will not be republishing what was said on social media platforms for legal reasons.

To quell the torrent of fan theories Mzansi Magic and Idols SA released a statement - via Philly Kubheka HOD PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channels - stating that there was "no bullying or any physical altercations among the contestants in the house."

There will be no contestants eliminated during the next episode of the highly popular show.

Source: Channel24