South Africa: Motsoaledi and Mashaba Drag a Joburg City Battle Over Verification of Foreign Nationals All the Way to Parliament

Photo: allafrica.com
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, left; new DA Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, centre; and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
22 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

When outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi met in Parliament on Tuesday to discuss foreign nationals within the city, it was clear from the reaction of MPs that these two public officials both agreed that undocumented migrants were a problem, but as one MP said it was 'frankly embarrassing that a minister and mayor can't meet to solve an issue'.

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba appealed to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to intervene in his municipality's dispute with the Department of Home Affairs over the verification status of foreign nationals in the city.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said they are willing to engage with the city. But MPs questioned why Parliament was needed when they could solve their issues through the South African Local Government Agency (SALGA).

Mashaba and some of his mayoral committee team, Ekurhuleni municipality mayor Mandible Masinga SALGA and the Department of Home Affairs, briefed a joint meeting of the Portfolio Committees on Home Affairs and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), over matters related to illegal immigration and xenophobia.

This meeting follows xenophobic and criminal outbreaks within the Gauteng region during September. Subsequently, the Nigerian government...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Opposition Leader Maimane Accuses Detractors of Smear Campaign
Election Brings Surprises, Reflection for South African Parties
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Migration
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.