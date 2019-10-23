South Africa: 'Irregular Findings' Cited As Aviation Authority Grounds Aircraft

22 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chanel Retief

Scheduled flights were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the South African Civil Aviation Authority grounded a number of aircraft. This comes after the authority issued a notice on Monday regarding 'irregular findings' that were picked up during a maintenance and technical service report.

On Tuesday morning, 22 October, passengers who were expected to travel on Kulula.com or British Airways were warned about possible disruptions, in a statement put out by Comair.

"Affected aircraft may not be flown until the necessary corrective action has been carried out," the statement read. "Comair has contingency plans in place and aims to minimise any disruption to its operations."

Shortly after Comair grounded its flights, Mango released a statement saying that it too had been notified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) of the "irregular findings" of an audit conducted at South African Airways Technical (SAAT) that affected some of its aircraft.

This raised questions as to the nature of these "irregular findings".

Comair released an update confirming that four of the affected aircraft had been released back into service and it was expecting the rest of the aircraft to be back in operation on Wednesday, 23 October.

SA Flyer magazine's editor Guy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
Company
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.