South Africa: 'Irregular Findings' Cited As Aviation Authority Grounds Aircraft

Scheduled flights were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the South African Civil Aviation Authority grounded a number of aircraft. This comes after the authority issued a notice on Monday regarding 'irregular findings' that were picked up during a maintenance and technical service report.

On Tuesday morning, 22 October, passengers who were expected to travel on Kulula.com or British Airways were warned about possible disruptions, in a statement put out by Comair.

"Affected aircraft may not be flown until the necessary corrective action has been carried out," the statement read. "Comair has contingency plans in place and aims to minimise any disruption to its operations."

Shortly after Comair grounded its flights, Mango released a statement saying that it too had been notified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) of the "irregular findings" of an audit conducted at South African Airways Technical (SAAT) that affected some of its aircraft.

This raised questions as to the nature of these "irregular findings".

Comair released an update confirming that four of the affected aircraft had been released back into service and it was expecting the rest of the aircraft to be back in operation on Wednesday, 23 October.

SA Flyer magazine's editor Guy...