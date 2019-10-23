East Africa: Tanzania Golfers Target Treble in EAC Golf Challenge

CONFIDENT National Ladies Golf team left yesterday for Entebbe, Uganda targeting treble at the East & Central Africa Regional Golf Challenge Trophy (ECAACT).

The fifth edition of the biannual golf championship that brings together region's national teams, is scheduled to tee off from tomorrow to October 26th this year at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

Led by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Sophia Viggo, the team left the country for Uganda where they will seek to win it for the third time. Tanzania is the event's defending champion.

Viggo leads the team that comprises captain Madina Iddi, Hawa Wanyeche, Angel Eaton and Neema Olomi.

All four are experienced players who had already done the event a justice after lifting the title back-to back in 2009 first edition in Kampala and 2011 in Dar es Salaam.

They lost in 2013 to hosts Zambia who also won in 2015 the event staged in Malawi. Tanzania didn't send a team due to several reasons.

But, the will to win is still there, and the golfers have vowed to bring the honour as they did in the last edition.

Viggo and captain Iddi both stressed they were heading to Uganda to compete as defending champions and not just to participate.

"We thank God, we are heading to Uganda today all fit for title-defence mission and looking forward to put a strong challenge against our opponents," said Viggo.

The team's captain, Iddi added that they understand it is going to be very tough this time around, but their mission is assailable at any cost.

Iddi, the top African at the amateur level, noted that they expect stiff competition many from hosts Uganda, but they have prepared to silence them too.

"Uganda looks to have a strong team this time around. They have home ground advantage, but we are better too, so is going to be exciting as Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Reunion, Burundi, Ethiopia and Seychelles are coming too ," added Iddi.

The competition returned this year after failing to take place in 2017 when hosts Reunion cancelled it.