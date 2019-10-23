Tanzania: Mbao Test Yanga's Anti-Pyramids Guns

YOUNG Africans are keen to register their first away victory when the play Mbao FC in the Premier League match at CCM Kirumba stadium.

Speaking during his team training at Nyamagana stadium, Young African head coach Mwinyi Zahera said his team is well drilled for the game and he assured their die-hard fans big victory.

" Our target is to ensure we win our first away match and get three points which are very important to us. Our team has been improving daily since we played our first match against Ruvu Shooting," He said.

Zahera has also commended the efforts shown by his prolific striker David Molinga whom he said has improved very much to become a prolific scorer.

Zahera added that match will be the last drill for his players before hosting Pyramids of Egypt in their tricky CAF Confederation Cup play-off at the same venue on October 27th.

Yanga, who opted to shift the venue of the playoff match against the Egyptians from the National Stadium to CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, believe the new venue is ideal for a big match.

The squad comprising 24 players arrived in Mwanza since Saturday in a mission to demolish Pyramids, according to the statement issued by the club's Vice Chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela.

Yanga play Mbao FC in their fourth Premier League match, which the club officials also take it as the final build-up game before hosting the Egyptian side.

As unveiled by Mwakalebela, Molinga and Mustafa Suleiman are eligible to play against Mbao FC, but won't test their skills against Pyramids as they are still waiting for a go ahead from CAF.

Yanga will also miss the services of their central defender, Lamine Moro who is serving a match ban following a foul he committed in their CAF Champions League match against Zesco United.

Yanga, former premier league champions, are now placed fifteenth after gathering four points in their last three outings.

They have won one match against Coastal Union by 1-0, they were held 3-3 by Polisi Tanzania after losing 1-0 to Ruvu shooting.

Meanwhile, Mbao FC assistant coach Abdulmutik Haji has promised his team will fight hard to make sure they are winning their today match.

Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF trucks are now placed eleventh with seven points after six outings. Mbao, one of the new teams in the league, used to shock the country's football giants such as Simba, Y anga and Azam.

Mbao FC was the team that introduced to the Premier League Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije, before he was poached by KMC and later Azam FC.

Ndayiragije status has now hit sky-high success after helping Tanzania to qualify for the second time, to play in 2020 CHAN Finals in Cameroon.