Tanzania: EALA Speaker Calls for Enhanced International Collaboration

EAST African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker Martin Ngoga has called for renewed focus to strengthen mechanisms for enhanced international collaboration amid increased violations of international treaties and covenants.

Addressing over 1,750 delegates of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia, the speaker called on parliaments to strive to pass relevant national and regional laws that anchor to the international laws and treaties to find lasting solutions to emerging threats from violations to global treaties.

A communiqué released by EALA Senior Public Relations Officer Bobi Odiko said the speaker decried before the global legislators numerous challenges that include inward looking issues and pride as impacting on the desire to adhere to international treaties.

He called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders.

He argued that it was no longer tenable for nations to avoid co-operation between themselves but rather collaborate more in the globalised world.

"As a matter of fact, nations that stand and walk together face the future with more certainty, deliver economic prosperity for their citizens. International laws are meant to serve thepurpose of keeping community of nations together as a glue of our mutual co-existence," said Mr Ngoga.

He called for inclusion of approaches to enhance collaboration in realising adherence systems to international laws and treaties, noting that recent approaches and reforms emphasise more interaction between national and regional parliaments as well as multilateral institutions.

"Parliaments must provide leadership towards policy positions that break barriers and ensure compliance with international laws," he said.

Mr Ngoga called on legislatures to bridge gaps that often results in non-co-operation of states, necessitated by national pride, political tensions, high co-ordination costs or the asymmetric distribution of costs and benefits among others.

Mr Ngoga further rallied for adherence to the treaties, saying any violation to international law tends to curtail attainment of sustainable development goal (SDG) 16 that calls for achieving peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

With regards to the East African Community (EAC) region, Mr Ngoga was emphatic that EALA will continually ensure adherence to the treaties and covenants.

"Through EALA's legislative, oversight and representative role, we ensure citizens' concerns are fully addressed, resulting in collective responsibility in strengthening international law. I wish to reiterate my support and the assembly's towards promotion of peace and development and to attainment of sustainable development of our people," he added.

The week-long assembly is being attended by over 1,700 MPs, United Nations (UN) representatives and civil society representatives.

Besides discussing international collaboration and adherence to the tenets of international law, delegates are further reviewing latest developments to improve gender equality, empower youth, defend MPs' human rights and achieve universal health coverage.

The global parliamentary body is celebrating 130 years of its existence. The IPU used the opportunity to reflect on the past achievements and challenges as it charts its future.

The EALA delegation is further comprised of Mr Abdikadir Aden, Mr Kim Ruot Duop, Ms Sophie Nsavyimana, Mr Paul Musamali and senior EALA Secretariat staff.

Other EAC partner states' speakers in attendance include Rebecca Kadaga (Uganda), Pascal Nyabenda (Burundi), Kenneth Lusaka (Kenya) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies in Rwanda Donatile Mukabalisa. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officiated the meeting.

Meanwhile, Rwanda is set to host the 143rd IPU in Kigali in October 2020. Ms Mukabalisa invited all delegates to Kigali for the event.

The Speaker met IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong on the sidelines of the global congress to pen down the hosting agreement.