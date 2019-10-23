Tanzania: Burunge Wildlife Nets 2.3bn/ - From Tourists in a Year

BURUNGE Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Tanzania's wildlife-rich northern tourist circuit has registered huge success, collecting 2.3bn/- in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

The WMA collected the funds from investors who conduct photography tourism and operate tourist hotels around areas close to Tarangire and Manyara National Parks.

The collection has been boosted by an increase in the number of tourists in the conserved area famously known as Juhibu.

Juhibu Speaker Marcel Yona said that out of the income the WMA accrued, each of the 10 villages forming the community received 100.9m/-, 200m/- was paid to Babati District Council while 500m/- has been paid to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

He was speaking during an occasion in which the community received 7.5m/- scholarship from Chem Chem Association to a student to study at the College of African Wildlife Management (CAWM), Mweka in Moshi District, Kilimanjaro region.

Chem Chem Association conducts its activities in Tarangire Ecosystem-an area of pristine natural wilderness with wide horizons, including diverse array of habitats and animals that roam its expansive terrain providing one of the world's most precious reserves.

They are a living reminder of an untouched world in which the balance of nature reveals itself in stunning beauty.

Chem Chem Social Development Officer Walter Pallangyo said the association decided to support students in studies as its way to pay back to the community some of what they get.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they are sponsoring other students who live in the community and they are now in different stages of secondary schools, technical and tourism colleges.

"We are supporting several students in studies and what we ask is the community to sustainably conserve the wildlife and the environment to attract more tourists who will earn us income and in turn sponsor more students, construct school buildings, health centres and initiate other projects for the local community members," said the spokesperson.

Minjingu Village Executive Officer Godfrey Sailale hailed the tourism investors in Burunge WMA for their support that has been on the increase from time to time.

He said they now note the importance of controlling poaching and environmental degradation.

Villages forming the Burunge Community are Kakoi, Magala, Manyara, Maweni, Minjingu, Mwada, Olasiti, Ngoley, Sangawe and V ilimavitatu.

It is roughly 18 kilometres from the main gate of Tarangire National Park, 20 kilometres from Majimoto and Tarangire airstrips and less than 10 kilometres from the southern boundary of Lake Manyara National Park.

The WMA is bisected by the Arusha-Babati-Singida- Dodoma highway.

It occupies the land and the migratory corridors between Tarangire, Lake Manyara and the adjacent Manyara ranch, making it an area of high conservational significance.

Today, the area is widely known for its large buffalo population that moves in and out of Tarangire.

The presence of Lake Burunge in the WMA attracts the migration of water birds like greater and lesser flamingoes and a range of ducks and shore birds.