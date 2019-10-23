Nigeria: 132 Infants Die in Every 1,000 Births in Nigeria, Says NPC

Bauchi — National Population Commission (NPC) has lamented the high level of infants' deaths in the country, pointing out that an average of 132 deaths is being recorded per 1,000 births.

NPC Acting Chairman, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made the disclosure yesterday, while addressing journalists in Bauchi on the commencement of data collection for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey in the state.

Represented by the NPC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi and Gombe states, Abubakar Danburam, Salu-Hundeyin said every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in order to save the lives of the upcoming generation.

He explained that the objective of the survey was to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged zero to five.

According to him, the 2019 edition of the Verbal and Social Autopsy survey was the second in the series conducted by the commission after the one carried out in 2014.

"There is no gainsaying in the fact that under-five mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1,000 births. What this says unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.

"I am very optimistic that the data will be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing neo-natal and child mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria," he added.