Nigeria: 132 Infants Die in Every 1,000 Births in Nigeria, Says NPC

23 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — National Population Commission (NPC) has lamented the high level of infants' deaths in the country, pointing out that an average of 132 deaths is being recorded per 1,000 births.

NPC Acting Chairman, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made the disclosure yesterday, while addressing journalists in Bauchi on the commencement of data collection for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey in the state.

Represented by the NPC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi and Gombe states, Abubakar Danburam, Salu-Hundeyin said every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in order to save the lives of the upcoming generation.

He explained that the objective of the survey was to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged zero to five.

According to him, the 2019 edition of the Verbal and Social Autopsy survey was the second in the series conducted by the commission after the one carried out in 2014.

"There is no gainsaying in the fact that under-five mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1,000 births. What this says unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.

"I am very optimistic that the data will be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing neo-natal and child mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria," he added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.