Zimbabwe: Zinwa Rolls Out Prepaid Water Meters

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has embarked on installing prepaid metres for businesses and institutions operating within its areas of jurisdiction as it seeks to recover $137 million that it is owed.

Zinwa supplies water to most district councils.

In an interview yesterday, ZINWA public relations manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said apart from helping the organisation improve its revenue collection, smart meters were also expected to assist its clients to control their consumption.

"It will also allow ZINWA to redirect the resources that are currently being used for purposes of meter reading towards other endeavours that are meant to improve service delivery to clients," she said.

Mrs Munyonga said they had already installed 20 demo prepaid water meters in Chivhu and Mvurwi as of July this year.

"The authority has successfully carried out test runs with 10 prepaid meters installed for clients in Mvurwi and another 10 for clients in Chivhu," she said.

"Since the installation, ZINWA has been working with the supplier of the meters, as well as the concerned clients to detect and eliminate any challenges."

Mrs Munyonga said the 20 prepaid meters were installed at the premises of clients who volunteered to be part of the test runs.

"The successful trials of the prepaid water meters in Mvurwi and Chivhu will now pave way for the implementation of the prepaid water metering system at a larger scale, with the initial phase mainly targeting businesses and institutions," she said.

"Implementation of the prepaid water meters is one of the long-term strategies that ZINWA is employing to improve its revenue collection and curb its growing debtors' book."