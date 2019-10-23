South Africa: Meningitis Case Confirmed At North West University

22 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

An isolated case of meningitis has been confirmed at North West University's Potchefstroom campus.

The institution's spokesperson, Bertie Jacobs, said in a statement a fourth-year student was admitted to a local hospital, which confirmed the case of bacterial meningitis on Tuesday morning.

"The student is not involved with a residence and all indications are that it is an isolated incident. The hospital and university are busy following up with all close contacts of the student. Free prophylaxis has been made available," added Jacobs.

The campus' deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Daryl Balia, has called for calm.

"I want to encourage all students and staff not to panic and stay focused on the upcoming exams. The university is taking all the necessary precautionary steps to manage the situation. We will keep all students and staff timeously informed of any new developments," said Balia.

According to Health24, meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by either bacterial or a viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is a life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical treatment.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.