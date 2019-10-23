South Africa: Accountability Now's Bid to Have Mkhwebane Declared Unfit for Office to Be Heard Next Year

22 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

An application from anti-corruption pressure group Accountability Now seeking to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane declared unfit for office will only be heard next year.

On Tuesday, Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman confirmed to News24 that the case, which was scheduled to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, was moved to February 2020 after the EFF applied for leave to be joined as an intervening respondent.

In July this year, the organisation asked the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to strike Mkhwebane off the roll of advocates for perjury and attempting to mislead the court.

This after a ruling by the Constitutional Court that found Mkhwebane had acted in bad faith and put forward a "number of falsehoods" in the Absa/Bankorp case.

Hoffman told the LPC: "As you know, it is intolerable that an officer of the court should be found to be lying under oath.

"Our highest court has so found in respect of Ms Mkhwebane. Her response that the judgment of the court creates a bad precedent is contemptuous of the court and does her no credit."

The Constitutional Court majority judgment upheld a February 2018 Gauteng High Court ruling that Mkhwebane pay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's legal fees in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

Her remedial action that Absa should pay back R1.2bn for an apartheid era bailout to its subsidiary and the central bank's mandate should be widened were set aside.

The apex court found she had acted in bad faith and put forward a "number of falsehoods" during the litigation.

In August, the Hawks confirmed they were investigating Mkhwebane after a complaint was laid by Accountability Now, which laid criminal charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against her.

It also lodged a maladministration complaint against her with the very office she heads.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.