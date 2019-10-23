Zimbabwe: 2 Percent Tax to Stay

23 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Tome

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube says the 2 percent Intermediated Money Transfer Tax on transactions will continue for much longer as it covers for tax defaulters.

His comments come amid growing calls by business leaders to scrap the tax that they claim is increasing the cost of doing business. Among those disputing the introduction of the tax is Combined Harare Residents' Association (CHRA) director Mfundo Mlilo who made a court application last month challenging the SI 205-2018.

Industrial lobby groups among them the Confederation of the Zimbabwe Industries and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, have also voiced their concern on the subject.

However, Minister Ncube has maintained that the tax sought to expand Government's capacity to bankroll capital projects and retooling of diverse economic sectors.

In an interview with Zimpapers Televison Network on Monday, Prof Ncube said the contested tax will be channelled towards improvement of the country's productive sectors to stimulate economic growth.

Part of the tax has also been used to cushion workers through the provision of the highly subsidised Zupco buses.

"We will not scrap the 2 percent tax because it helps us on the compliance front, in terms of lowering tax. I cannot pre-announce what I will say in the budget, all I can say generally is we want to support growth and productivity. One of the things we have to look at is obviously incentives and tax adjustments," said Minister Ncube.

Popularly known as 2 percent tax, the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax came into effect on October 13, 2018 after it was gazetted in Statutory Instrument 205 of 2018.

However, High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou recently scrapped Statutory Instrument (SI) 205 of 2018, which enabled Government to levy 2 percent tax on electronic money transactions above $20. The tax was introduced as an austerity measure by Minister Ncube.

However, Justice Zhou's judgment had no material effect since there is now a Finance Act, which provides for the contested tax, passed on August 21.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.