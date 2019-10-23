Nigeria: APC Seeks EFCC Probe On Alleged Plan to Sell Bayelsa Oil Field

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate an alleged plan by Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa to sell Atala Marginal Field (OML 46), an oil field owned by the state government.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Tuesday, the party urged EFCC to uncover the details leading to Dickson's resolve to sell the oil field.

Nabena alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government in Bayelsa was planning to sell the oil field to fund the Nov. 16 governorship election.

"Our law enforcement and anti-graft agencies cannot fold their arms while Bayelsa state is being robbed to enrich the pockets of a few people and fund the election of the PDP in the state.

"EFCC must take immediate action before the outgoing governor and his cronies bankrupt the state and sell government's owned resources to themselves," he said.

He recalled that Atala-OML 46 was awarded to the state by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2003.

According to him, the oil field is being managed by the Bayelsa Oil Company Ltd (BOCL), while Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) are technical and financial services providers.

Nabena said that details of the planned sale of the oil field were contained in a leaked letter written in Sept. 5, 2019 by BOCL Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr Oruah Mark to BOCL's Board Chairman.

He said the letter was titled: "Re: Sale of 41 Per cent Out of BOCL'S 51 Per cent Participating Interest in Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) Together with its Operator-ship to Halkin Global Investment Limited."

He said that the letter revealed that the governor had perfected plan to sell the state owned oil company.

Vanguard Nigeria News