Zimbabwe: CAPS United Vow to Win for Darlington Dodo

CAPS United manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya, has challenged his players to fight for coach Darlington Dodo.

The Green Machine take on Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Babourfields this afternoon.

Their closest rivals FC Platinum are in Harare for a date against draw specialists Dynamos at Rufaro today.

Dodo lost his son, Don, in a car crash on Saturday morning but he travelled with the squad to Bulawayo yesterday.

"It is a difficult time for our head coach, Darlington Dodo, who lost his son in a horrific accident on Saturday," said Chinogwenya.

"We have been with him and the players now need to do everything on the pitch against Chicken Inn to try and comfort the coach.

"We have won four games on the trot, a run which has helped us cement top place.

"However, the game against Chicken Inn comes at a time when everyone is hurt by the passing on of the coach's son.

"The players need to fight for the coach who has made the trip to Bulawayo."

While the team will be missing the suspended Valentine Musarurwa and Kudzi Nyamupfukudza, who is injured, they welcomed back striker John Zhuwawu.

The bereaved Dodo yesterday sent a touching message to his colleagues in the coaching fraternity while on his way to Bulawayo.

"May I take this opportunity to thank you all for your love, contributions in cash and kind," he said.

"Your presence at the funeral, some very comforting messages to me and my family.

"I am so humbled . . . thank you and may the good Lord bless you all."

Elsewhere, Highlanders, are away to ZPC Kariba while Bulawayo Chiefs, who are desperately fighting to survive the axe, take on Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab.

Today's Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Chicken Inn v CAPS United (B/F)

ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Dynamos v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab)