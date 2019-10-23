Malawi: Over 400 New Voters Register for By-Elections

Over 400 new voters have registered for the November 5 by-elections in Lilongwe and Kasungu.

The chief elections officer Sam Alfandika

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chief elections officer Sam Alufandika said 443 new voters will for the first time cast their votes in Lilongwe south constituency and Matenje ward in Kasungu.

The elections are expected to be a two horse affair between rival and bitter traditional political rivals Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MCP will be fighting to protect its longtime political stronghold whilst the DPP would want to look superior by encroaching into the MCP political bedrock.

UTM has chickened out of the by-election race citing lack of credibility and trust on MEC, a pollster they accuse of messing up the May 21 elections.

Alufandika paid hailed all political parties and other interested stakeholders who mobilized the new voters to register.