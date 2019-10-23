Malawi: Mutharika Given New Aide De Camp to Travel With in Russia

22 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi President Peter Mutharika's aide-de-camp (ADC) Colonel Gilford Golden Chafikana has been dropped on a presidential trip in Russia amidst reports that he is being removed from State House.

Colonel Gilford Golden Chafikana: Dropped New ADC spotted with President Peter Mutharika in Russia

Chafikana was seen with the President on departure at Kamuzu International Airport on Monday but did not make a trip to Sochi, Russia where Mutharika has gone to attend a three-day Russia-Africa summit.

A new ADC was spotted behind President Mutharika on arrival in Russia.

Nyasa Times understands that officials at State House had asked a replacement of Chifikana but Malawi Defence Force (MDF) sources say President Mutharika had querried about the change of guard of the military personel without his knowledge.

Major Mabvuto Chidothe is expected to replace Colonel Chafikana as ADC to the President.

Chafikana was assigned to State House after Lieutenant Colonel Fostino Gunda-Phiri was controversially removed from his position in 2015.

State House officials told Nyasa Times that the appointment of ADC is the prerogative of the Malawi Defence Force commander.

