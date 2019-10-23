Namibia: Football Bosses Seek Ceasefire

The chairperson of the FIFA Normalisation Committee for Namibia, Hilda Basson Namundjebo, says there has been a breakthrough in the dialogue between the interim football mother body and the Namibia Premier League.

However, the NPL's poignant suspension remains, and so too does the indefinite postponement of the top-flight league's kick- off. The NPL was suspended in early October for its persistent and continued disregard and defiance of directives by the Namibia Football Association.

Last Friday, the heads of the two bodies held talks, which appear to have set the wheels of progress in motion.

"I can't speak in public about that because [NPL chairperson] Mr [Patrick] Kauta and I want to do things the right way. That when we speak, we speak within our own constituencies. Once we are there and have consolidated, then we'll come to the public," Basson Namundjebo said.

"It's apparent to me and to everybody in football that the premier league will not be playing anytime soon. I'm not saying this in bad faith because between myself and Mr Kauta, we had a good meeting on Friday," she added.

"If everything works out the way we planned and discussed it, then premier league football will be back quite soon in the country."

With the suspension still in place, the premiership's proposed 1 November start is expected to be deferred indefinitely, while the players registration period, which was extended to 31 October, also presents a challenge.

"The registration issues will hamper the premier league from playing this year," Basson Namundjebo said frankly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PRE-SEASON TOURNAMENT

Kauta's club African Stars appear to be more in loop about the much-anticipated NPL kick-off than most, having planned a pre-season tournament for this weekend.

The tournament, set for the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, is not an NPL-sanctioned event and has no bearing on the suspension order, the organisers assured.

According to Stars' chief executive officer Salomo Hei, seven teams have confirmed participation, while the organisers still await confirmation from the Karasburg club, Young Brazilians.

The teams, which have confirmed participation are the hosts African Stars, Unam, Mighty Gunners, Life Fighters, Okahandja United, Eleven Arrows and Blue Waters.

The match fixtures will be released later this week.

"Young Brazilians are also keen to participate, but due to the travel costs, they might not make it. We still hope to get sponsorship which we can use to help cover their costs," he said.

"But the tournament will continue regardless on Friday and Saturday, and if Young Brazilians cannot make it, we will have to redraw the fixtures," he added.