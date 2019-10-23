Zimbabwe: 100-Day Cycle Programme Hailed

23 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Mash Central Bureau

Project implementation under the 100-day cycle programme has proved to be an excellent approach towards improving performance, especially under the current environment characterised by limited resources, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking during a tour of Tsakare FM radio transmitters in Mt Darwin last week, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo said the FM radio transmitter installation project demonstrates the usefulness of the 100-day cycle concept in the effective implementation of Government programmes as the job was completed within the stipulated 100 days period.

"Project implementation under the 100-day cycle programme has proven to be an excellent approach for improving Government performance.

"This is especially so under the prevailing environment which is characterised by limited resources.

"Applying the 100-day cycle approach ensures that all tiers of Government are fully equipped to meet the developmental challenges as we strive to attain Vision 2030 and to achieve national priority goals as stipulated in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme," he said.

"The FM radio transmitter installation project seeks to improve the reception of FM radio in Mt Darwin and the surrounding areas.

"I am informed that the installation of the FM radio transmitter has greatly improved the media transmission signal and coverage which was poor in the Mt Darwin area."

Speaking at the same occasion, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Monica Mavhunga applauded Government for identifying the refurbishment of Tsakare radio transmitter and added that this will go a long way in improving connectivity and dissemination of developmental information to the people.

She said there were, however, still some pockets in the province that needs connectivity in terms of radio, television and mobile phones communication signal and called for extensive coverage to help uplift the marginalised communities so that they move together with the rest of the country.

