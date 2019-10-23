South Africa: MTN IOT Awards Finalists Revealed

Johannesburg — MTN has revealed the finalists for South Africa's premier Machine to Machine (M2M) app development competition.

This sees the top innovators moving on to the final round of the 2019 edition of the MTN Business Internet of Things (IoT) Conference & Awards, where developers of the overall winning solution will walk away with a prize valued at R200 000.

The event is scheduled for Thursday.

"The quality of the submissions in this year's challenge have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing: MTN Business.

The executive said it was also exciting that the types of solutions entered into the five different categories were varied in terms of the business and societal issues they were designed to address.

"They also showed the maturity and growing sophistication of the IOT development community in South Africa," Magagane added.

The official said these solutions showcased the infinite possibilities that connectivity could provide and its potential transform industries for the better.

Magagane said through platforms like this, they were proud to play a major role on enabling solutions that unlock Africa's potential allowing for new ecosystems to develop.

"We wish the shortlisted finalists and best of luck and look forward to the event when the winners will be announced."

The Finalists:

BEST ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION CATEGORY:

- MeMeZa Home Policing Alarm - Smart City and Water Automation - Smart Real Time Hydroponics and Aquaponics Farming System

BEST COMMERCIAL IoT SOLUTION:

- Domestic Refuse Collection Management - Discovery Vitality Drive Sensor - The Smart Chicken Weighing Scale

BEST INDUSTRY SOLUTION:

- earlyROM Mining Production System - Macrocomm Fleet Analytics - Informed Decisions

INNOVATIVE HARDWARE IN IoT CATEGORY

- NodeX IoT System - A modular and advanced IoT-enabled platform by My SmartSystems - Informed Decisions

MOST DISRUPTIVE IoT SOLUTION CATEGORY:

- MeMeZa Home Policing Alarm - Intelligent Advertising Board - earlyROM Mining Production System using Industrial IoT.