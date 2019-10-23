South Africa: MTN IOT Awards Finalists Revealed

22 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — MTN has revealed the finalists for South Africa's premier Machine to Machine (M2M) app development competition.

This sees the top innovators moving on to the final round of the 2019 edition of the MTN Business Internet of Things (IoT) Conference & Awards, where developers of the overall winning solution will walk away with a prize valued at R200 000.

The event is scheduled for Thursday.

"The quality of the submissions in this year's challenge have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Kholofelo Magagane, Head of Marketing: MTN Business.

The executive said it was also exciting that the types of solutions entered into the five different categories were varied in terms of the business and societal issues they were designed to address.

"They also showed the maturity and growing sophistication of the IOT development community in South Africa," Magagane added.

The official said these solutions showcased the infinite possibilities that connectivity could provide and its potential transform industries for the better.

Magagane said through platforms like this, they were proud to play a major role on enabling solutions that unlock Africa's potential allowing for new ecosystems to develop.

"We wish the shortlisted finalists and best of luck and look forward to the event when the winners will be announced."

The Finalists:

BEST ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION CATEGORY:

- MeMeZa Home Policing Alarm - Smart City and Water Automation - Smart Real Time Hydroponics and Aquaponics Farming System

BEST COMMERCIAL IoT SOLUTION:

- Domestic Refuse Collection Management - Discovery Vitality Drive Sensor - The Smart Chicken Weighing Scale

BEST INDUSTRY SOLUTION:

- earlyROM Mining Production System - Macrocomm Fleet Analytics - Informed Decisions

INNOVATIVE HARDWARE IN IoT CATEGORY

- NodeX IoT System - A modular and advanced IoT-enabled platform by My SmartSystems - Informed Decisions

MOST DISRUPTIVE IoT SOLUTION CATEGORY:

- MeMeZa Home Policing Alarm - Intelligent Advertising Board - earlyROM Mining Production System using Industrial IoT.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.