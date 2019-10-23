Zimbabwe: Benhura to Get Honorary Doctorate

World renowned stone sculptor Dominic Benhura will on Friday be honoured with a doctorate degree in Culture and Heritage by the Women's University.

A self-taught sculptor, Benhura (51), started carving stones at the tender age of 12.

He is famous around the world for his signature motion masterpieces which grace some of the world's heritage sites and international airports as well as the Nelson Mandela Foundation offices in South Africa.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the sculptor said he was excited with the latest development in his career.

"I am happy to be recognised through their honorary degree, hopefully it inspires generations to come and urge other artists to never give up on their career paths," Benhura said.

Early this year, he held his first ever solo month-long show titled "Dominic Benhura Exhibition" at Amanzi Restaurant.

The exhibition showcased a broad spectrum of his old and new masterpieces.

"As you might be aware, I have always staged solo shows even within group exhibitions I would have my own show. So this is my first solo exhibition in 12 years and the sculptures will reflect the 40 years that I have been working on stone," he said about the exhibition.

For Benhura, stone sculpting has always been his hobby although along the way it became his career path.

More often than not, Benhura is inspired by nature, the plants, animals and figures which he sculpts second to none.

He also provoked an outcry from his critics after he sculpted a statue of former late president Robert Mugabe but he defended it saying it was a unique piece of art.