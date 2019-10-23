Sudan: FFC in Nahr El-Neil - Program to Overthrow the Governor

2 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara — The Forces of Freedom and Change in the Nahr El-Neil State, in coordination with the Professionals and Resistance Committees, announced an escalation program for the mass political movement to topple the Acting Wali (governor) of the state General, Abdel Mahmoud Hammad.

The gathering of professionals and resistance committees yesterday organized several processions on the occasion of the anniversary of the October Revolution marched in the streets of the city of Atbara and then headed to the city of Damer.

The leader of the FFC in the state, Dr. Medhat Abdel Moneim told Suna that the escalation program came after the governor ignored demands and goals of the revolution.

