Sudan: SPLM-N Hands Over Its Response to Government Delegation

Juba, Oc t.22(SUNA)-Delegations of Government and Sudan People's Movement- North Sector (SPLM-N) which is chaired by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo and in presence of Head of the mediation , Tott Gulwak

The government side was headed by member of Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shamsadine Kabbashi while the SPLM-N side was chaired by its Secretary-General, Ammar Amon.

The movement turned over during a sitting of negotiation which was held at Pyramid Hotel in Juba its response over a document presented by the government delegation over the essential; negotiating issues.

The two sides agreed to defer the negotiation to later time to be determined by the mediation.