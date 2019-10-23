Sudan: SPLM-N Hands Over Its Response to Government Delegation

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba, Oc t.22(SUNA)-Delegations of Government and Sudan People's Movement- North Sector (SPLM-N) which is chaired by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo and in presence of Head of the mediation , Tott Gulwak

The government side was headed by member of Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shamsadine Kabbashi while the SPLM-N side was chaired by its Secretary-General, Ammar Amon.

The movement turned over during a sitting of negotiation which was held at Pyramid Hotel in Juba its response over a document presented by the government delegation over the essential; negotiating issues.

The two sides agreed to defer the negotiation to later time to be determined by the mediation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.