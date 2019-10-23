Sudan: Measures for Combating Shared Human - Animal Diseases

22 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Director of General Directorate for Emergency and Combating Epidemics, Dr Al-Rashid Mohamed Sidahmed announced that Gezira State is watery diarrhea free

He attributed that to measures and efforts made by his directorate on curbing the disease transfer into the state through intensifying sanitation campaigns across the state ,raising people's health awareness, implementation of inspection programs on cases of watery diarrhea and combating mosquitoes.

This came while Dr Al-Rashir was chairing meeting of the Health Emergency Committee at the Ministry HQs IN Medani Tuesday.

He revealed a joint meeting between the Health Emergency Committee and Epidemic Diseases Department at Animal Resources Ministry was recently held and sought the possible ways and means of fighting the common diseases between human and animal such as haemorrhagic and dengue fevers.

Read the original article on SNA.

